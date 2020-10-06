By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are allowing about 5,500 fans into Heinz Field after Gov. Tom Wolf eased gathering limits Tuesday.

Steelers President Art Rooney II released a statement saying the Steelers are “pleased” to welcome fans back this Sunday against the Eagles.

The governor’s updated guidance allows 7,500 people, but the Steelers say that includes people like players, coaches and stadium staff. That leaves room for about 5,500 seats on the lower seating bowl at Heinz Field.

The Steelers say priority will be given to season ticketholders who didn’t opt out of this season.

Seat selection opportunities will be based on a computer-generated random selection of season ticket holders — but there may not be enough tickets available for all season ticketholders this game, the Steelers say.

Heinz Field’s website says face coverings must be worn and will be enforced at all times. They also say “two yards can change the game” and that physical distancing will also be enforced.

No tailgating is allowed. More details will be available later. You can go to Heinz Field’s website to learn more.

This announcement from the Steelers comes after the governor loosened restrictions on large gatherings, now using a venue’s occupancy limits to figure out how many people can be allowed.