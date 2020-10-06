By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf says the state will be amending venue gathering limits beginning this Friday.
According to the Governor’s Office, the “amended orders will allow for venue occupancy limits to play a bigger role in determining the number of people permitted both inside and outside of events or gatherings.”
These new gathering limits are for events and gatherings, not for groups that occupy the same space over an extended period of time like an office building. The Governor’s Office defines it as “a temporary grouping of individuals for defined purposes that takes place over a limited timeframe.”
This is the so-called “calculator” the state will be using for limits on indoor and outdoor events.
Maximum Occupancy Calculator for indoor events:
Maximum Occupancy — 0-2,000 people
Allowable Indoor Rate — 20% of Maximum Occupancy
Maximum Occupancy — 2,001 – 10,000 people
Allowable Indoor Rate — 15% of Maximum Occupancy
Maximum Occupancy — Over 10,000 people
Allowable Indoor Rate — 10% of Maximum Occupancy up to 3,750 people
Maximum Occupancy Calculator for outdoor events:
Maximum Occupancy — 0-2,000 people
Allowable Outdoor Rate — 25% of Maximum Occupancy
Maximum Occupancy — 2,001 – 10,000 people
Allowable Outdoor Rate — 20% of Maximum Occupancy
Maximum Occupancy — Over 10,000 people
Allowable Outdoor Rate — 15% of Maximum Occupancy up to 7,500 people
In a news release, Gov. Wolf said, “Pennsylvanians must continue to social distance and wear masks as we prepare to fight the virus through the fall and winter. Regardless of the size of an event or gathering, those things are still imperative to stopping the spread of COVID. We know everyone has sacrificed in many ways and today’s announcement reflects a gradual adjustment to our lives as we learn how we can do things safely until we have a cure, or an effective vaccine is widely available.”
The Governor’s Office say these venue are still comply with six-foot social distancing limits, mask wearing requirements and other “best practices” like timed entry and multiple restrooms and hygiene stations.
