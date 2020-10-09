PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the first time this season, fans will be cheering on the Steelers from inside Heinz Field on Sunday.

The Steelers will allow roughly 5,500 people in the stands against the Eagles after Governor Tom Wolf updated indoor and outdoor gathering limits earlier this week. For those who are heading to the game, there will be tons of changes.

Burt Lauten, director of communications for the Steelers, told KDKA that the team is ready to safely welcome fans back.

“We’re really excited. It was great to get the news earlier this week from Governor Wolf’s office that we could have approximately 5,500 fans,” said Lauten.

Before leaving the house, fans are being asked to perform a temperature check. Those who are feeling sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 should stay home.

“Just to make sure by the time they get down here, they’re feeling good, feeling healthy,” said Lauten.

Parking lots open at 11 a.m. on Sunday, and most of the lots closest to the stadium will be open. Those farther away will be closed.

Fans must remember to bring a mask, which has to stay on at all times. Leave the coolers, grills and lawn chairs behind because tailgating will not be allowed.

“We’re working with the local authorities to ensure everyone adheres to the policies,” said Lauten.

Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m. Fans will have a suggested gate on their mobile ticket that keeps them close to their seats.

Seating is restricted to the lower bowl, clubs and suites. The entire experience will be touchless, including concessions.

“You will need to purchase food with alcohol sales and it will be cut off at the beginning of the third quarter,” Lauten told KDKA.

The brand new Steelers Pro Shop will be open, too. Lauten told KDKA that most tickets for this Sunday and next week have already been purchased.