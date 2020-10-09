HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
The Steelers announced earlier this week they'd allow 5,500 fans into the game against the Eagles.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Heinz Field, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heinz Field is asking Steelers fans to “brush up” on coronavirus mitigation policies before Sunday’s game.

Guidance posted to Heinz Field’s website says face coverings must be worn and will be enforced at all times. They also say “two yards can change the game” and that physical distancing will also be enforced.

Hungry fans will be able to order food through a contactless ordering system. Alcohol will also be available.

The lots open at 11 a.m. but no tailgating is allowed. All gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

There will also be some changes to when and where fans can park at Heinz Field.

The lots that will be open are:

  • Gold 1 Garage
  • Gold Lot 1
  • Gold Lot 2
  • Gold Lot 4
  • Red Lot 7A
  • Red Lot 7B
  • Red Lot 7C
  • Green Lot 21

And the lots that will be closed are:

  • Green 22 & 23
  • Lots 7D – 7J
  • Red 5 Garage
  • Red 5A
  • Lot 6
  • Blue 10 Garage

You can learn more about parking and directions online.

You can read more about Heinz Field’s policies and procedures on the stadium’s website.

The Steelers are allowing about 5,500 fans into Heinz Field after Gov. Tom Wolf eased gathering limits Tuesday.

