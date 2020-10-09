By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heinz Field is asking Steelers fans to “brush up” on coronavirus mitigation policies before Sunday’s game.

Guidance posted to Heinz Field’s website says face coverings must be worn and will be enforced at all times. They also say “two yards can change the game” and that physical distancing will also be enforced.

Coming to Heinz Field this weekend? Brush up on all of our policies and procedures for Game Day by visiting https://t.co/1VkuxEZVJp! 🚗 Lots open at 11am

🏟️ Gates open at 11:30am

👜 Clear Bag Policy

📱 All Mobile Ticketing

😷 Masks required throughout the building#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/nfAhd3aUFp — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) October 8, 2020

Hungry fans will be able to order food through a contactless ordering system. Alcohol will also be available.

The lots open at 11 a.m. but no tailgating is allowed. All gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

There will also be some changes to when and where fans can park at Heinz Field.

The lots that will be open are:

Gold 1 Garage

Gold Lot 1

Gold Lot 2

Gold Lot 4

Red Lot 7A

Red Lot 7B

Red Lot 7C

Green Lot 21

And the lots that will be closed are:

Green 22 & 23

Lots 7D – 7J

Red 5 Garage

Red 5A

Lot 6

Blue 10 Garage

You can learn more about parking and directions online.

🚧PARKING UPDATES🚧 This season, fans will notice changes to when & where they can park on Game Day. Not all lots will remain open, but we have you covered with everything you need to know (including directions!) at https://t.co/WQiDY3e87S. More ➡️ https://t.co/20tBrQTq3i pic.twitter.com/4u9g3s1bjb — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) October 9, 2020

You can read more about Heinz Field’s policies and procedures on the stadium’s website.

The Steelers are allowing about 5,500 fans into Heinz Field after Gov. Tom Wolf eased gathering limits Tuesday.

