By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the eve of Columbus Day, Pittsburgh’s Columbus statue in Schenley Park was wrapped in plastic.
This came after Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and the city’s Art Commission recommended the statue’s removal.
This has angered members of the Italian-American community, who say it is in insult to their heritage.
Native Americans say that Columbus committed atrocities, including genocide.
Many other cities, including Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, and Columbus have removed their statues.
Pittsburgh’s statue will remain, pending a final vote by the Art Commission.
