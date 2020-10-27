PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is a day Pittsburgh will never forget. Today marks two years since eleven lives were lost in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history.

Although today marks two years since the tragic events that took place at the Tree of Life Synagogue, so many, not just here in Pittsburgh, but around the world, and especially those of the Jewish faith, feel like no time has passed.

The pain and heartache remain.

In just a few hours, a moment of silence will be taking place.

Related stories:

It’s something Mayor Bill Peduto is calling for across the city in memory of the eleven lives lost in the horrific attack at the synagogue.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic this year, the way people are gathering to remember has changed.

Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life will host a virtual commemoration ceremony tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Mayor Peduto says before planning this year’s commemoration in the middle of the pandemic, the city did reach out to each family who lost loved ones and the greater Jewish community.

He says there’s a lot of hate out there right now, and is asking people to reflect on how to be better.

“What this is about is the loss of eleven neighbors whose lives were stolen from them,” Mayor Peduto said.

“We will be having a minute of silence at 9:54 a.m. to reflect in our own way about what that moment means for us personally and as Pittsburghers,” Peduto said.

Over the weekend, a prayer service was held, hosted by a group of religious and community organizations, and was streamed on Facebook.

They lit a candle for each victim – Rose Mallinger, Richard Gottfried, Melvin Wax, Joyce Fienberg, Jerry Rabinowitz, Irving Younger, Daniel Stein, Cecil and David Rosenthal, and Sylvan and Bernice Simon.

If you want to take part in this year’s commemoration, click here.