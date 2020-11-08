PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Joe Biden became the president-elect after winning Pennsylvania late Saturday morning.

His win in the Keystone State came with strong turnout and support in key areas.

The new president-elect won Pennsylvania by building large margins in the metropolitan area around Pittsburgh and in Philadelphia.

Across the state, president-elect Biden won 13 counties, more than Hillary Clinton did four years ago.

Here in Allegheny County, he increased his voter turnout to be 48,000 more Democrats who voted than in 2016.

President Trump’s turnout also went up, but only by 15,000 voters.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald estimates more than 700,000 people across the county voted.

“Whether you voted by mail or whether you voted in person, your voice was heard. Whoever you voted for your voice was heard,” Fitzgerald said.

Outside the metropolitan areas like Westmoreland County, president-elect Biden didn’t let President Trump outpace him allowing for areas like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia to win him the state.

Right now the president-elect’s margin of victory is just high enough to avoid a recount.

We wait to see what challenges the current president’s campaign presents in regards to the projected outcome.