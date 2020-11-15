PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers look to make their record 9-0 on the season today when they welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Pittsburgh.

Last night, the black and gold got news they’ve waited on bated breath for — whether or not Ben Roethlisberger will be under center.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is expected to start today in this divisional game with the Bengals.

He was on the COVID-19/Reserve list for most of the week.

Roethlisberger was one of four Steelers deemed to be ‘high-risk close contacts’ after tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Tuesday.

Linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels, and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were all the list as well.

They were all activated on Saturday.

All four players have repeatedly tested negative during the week.

“You’re always a little nervous about it, but I wore a mask when I was at home. If we went anywhere in the car, I wore a mask. The family got tested every other day too. I got tested every day, they got tested every other day. So you know, you’re always nervous. My wife, we slept in opposite rooms, things like that. So my wife kind of said ‘I don’t care if I get it but I don’t want our kids to get it.’ You always care more about your kids than you care about yourself or anyone, but we’ve been as safe as we possibly could be at home, I think,” Roethlisberger said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m.

The Steelers look to continue their best start in franchise history.