PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says there are “no plans” at this time to reinstate the color-coded coronavirus restrictions the state saw earlier in the pandemic.

At Dr. Levine’s weekly media briefing Monday, she addressed the rising rate of infections across the state. Statewide percent positivity is now 9.6% compared to 6.9% last week.

According to Dr. Levine, the new cases are connected to community spread, meaning someone gets the virus without any known contact with a sick person.

She says there are no plans to return to the “red, yellow, green” model, and says businesses concerned about being ordered to shut down again should continue to do their part to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“We need to enforce and to work with limiting the number of people in the business at any one time, to limit the capacity to 50%,” she says.

She’s also stressing the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.

“The best way we can prevent any type of significant mitigation impact like we had in the spring is to do all of those things right now,” she says.

And during the holiday season, she’s asking people to avoid not just large gatherings but small gatherings as well, saying it’s a “sacrifice” but “what we need to do.”

She says this “significant” fall resurgence is happening in part because the colder weather is driving people inside, where respiratory viruses like COVID are spread more easily.