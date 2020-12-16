PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rapid snowfall slowed plows and salt trucks across the region Wednesday night.

PennDOT and the Allegheny County Department of Public Works said the rate of snowfall made it difficult for plows to complete their routes on time.

“Unfortunately, some heavy bands of snow came through for at least an inch, inch and a half per hour. And that’s very difficult for our crews to keep up with,” said PennDOT spokesperson Steve Cowan.

KDKA saw several people struggle to navigate snow-covered roads as plows were out in groups trying to keep up.

“A lot of our snow routes take two to three hours for them to negotiate,” Cowan said. “So we’re talking about that much snow, that quickly, roadway conditions deteriorate fast.”

Cowan says Banksville Road and the Parkway West were particularly difficult.

A disabled truck and road conditions on the outbound Parkway West forced PennDOT to temporarily close the outbound side of the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

Cowan says while drivers in the area saw their fair share of sliding, fender benders and breakdowns, there were fewer issues on the roads than what would be normal for a snowstorm of this magnitude.

Brent Wasko, an Allegheny County Department of Public Works spokesperson, said the heavy and rapid snowfall caused similar issues for salt trucks.

“There was some accumulation on our roads that slowed traffic, which in turn, slowed our trucks,” he told KDKA in a statement. “That being said, we were thoroughly prepared for this storm and have an experienced crew that knows how to handle a significant weather event like this one. When we have received reports of issues, we have been able to address them quickly and effectively.”

Both Public Works and PennDOT request the public’s patience as drivers work to clear the snow and salt the roads.

PennDOT, Public Works and the City of Pittsburgh Public Works all say their plows will be out until the storm passes.