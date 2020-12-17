PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents on multiple Pittsburgh streets were still waiting for a plow truck on Thursday night, nearly a full day after a winter storm dumped up to 10 inches of snow in the area.

The heavy and rapid snowfall Wednesday into Thursday created hours of work for snowplow and salt truck drivers across the region.

“I think our guys did a pretty good job and still are doing a good job throughout the day,” said Pittsburgh Public Works Director Mike Gable.

Though most streets in the city were cleared, a handful of secondary streets were still covered. People living on Yoder Street in Greenfield say this is a reoccurring issue.

“It’s a mess,” said resident Bill Boehm. “Every year it snows. Every year we have to deal with this.”

The uncleared snow forced many to stay home for the day.

“Unfortunately, I was unable to go to work today due to these conditions,” said Boehm. “It’s not the only hill in the City of Pittsburgh, but it seems to be the last one that gets cleaned.”

The few people who tried to navigate the steep city hill only ran into issues.

“We’ve had one car try to drive down,” said Yoder Street resident Dolores Hanna. “It got stuck. The neighbors had to dig them out.”

Yoder Street wasn’t the only city road still covered Thursday evening. Cars and trucks struggled to navigate Sharon Street in the South Side Slopes.

“I was not able to get out at all,” said resident Veronica Norman.

She and her long-time neighbors say they are especially concerned about having a clear path for emergency vehicles.

“They’ll never get up here,” Norman said. “They’ll never get up. It’s too difficult.”

A spokesperson from Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto’s office said crews will be out overnight plowing the remaining roads.