By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The New York Times remembered The Original Hot Dog Shop in Oakland as one of “The Treasured Dinners and Hidden Haunts That COVID-19 Closed For Good.”
The Times went on to say this about the now-closed Oakland eatery:
“The Original Hot Dog Shop had hot dig right there in the name, but it was the fries, perfectly cut, fried twice in peanut oil, served in a massive pile in a paper basket, with side cups of beef gravy or cheese product that everyone talked about.”
Billionaire and Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban once toyed with the idea of purchasing “The O,” but now there are plans for a taco place and a sandwich shop.
