Other shuttered restaurants across the country were remembered.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The New York Times remembered The Original Hot Dog Shop in Oakland as one of “The Treasured Dinners and Hidden Haunts That COVID-19 Closed For Good.”

The Times went on to say this about the now-closed Oakland eatery:

“The Original Hot Dog Shop had hot dig right there in the name, but it was the fries, perfectly cut, fried twice in peanut oil, served in a massive pile in a paper basket, with side cups of beef gravy or cheese product that everyone talked about.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

Billionaire and Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban once toyed with the idea of purchasing “The O,” but now there are plans for a taco place and a sandwich shop.

Comments