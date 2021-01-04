By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police handed out nine warnings and five notices of violation after visiting Pittsburgh-area businesses to make sure they’re following COVID-19 restrictions like the indoor dining ban.
Across the state from Thursday through Sunday, State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 1,091 establishments, issuing 46 notices of violation and 37 warnings. The temporary indoor dining suspension, along with some other restrictions, was lifted on Monday at 8 a.m.
The unannounced compliance checks make sure businesses are following the coronavirus mitigation efforts, like mask-wearing and the recent three-week pause on indoor dining.
Police with the Pittsburgh enforcement office visited 74 businesses and issued nine warnings and five notices of violation.
RELATED STORIES:
- Restaurant Owners React As They Prepare To Reopen Their Doors Following Temporary COVID-19 Restrictions
- COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Orders A Penn Hills Restaurant To Close For Allowing Indoor Dining
- COVID-19 In Washington County: Angelo’s Restaurant Opening For Indoor Dining In Defiance Of Gov. Wolf’s Orders
- COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Pa. Restaurant And Lodging Association Calls For Reversal Of Indoor Dining Shutdown
- COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Limits Gatherings, Shuts Down Indoor Dining And Suspends High School Sports For 3 Weeks
- COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Gov. Wolf Paints Bleak Picture Of Overwhelmed Hospitals But Avoids Restrictions For Now
- COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: With New Restrictions Looming, Businesses Say They May Not Survive
Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.
A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.
If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.
You must log in to post a comment.