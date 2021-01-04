By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police handed out nine warnings and five notices of violation after visiting Pittsburgh-area businesses to make sure they’re following COVID-19 restrictions like the indoor dining ban.

Across the state from Thursday through Sunday, State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 1,091 establishments, issuing 46 notices of violation and 37 warnings. The temporary indoor dining suspension, along with some other restrictions, was lifted on Monday at 8 a.m.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure businesses are following the coronavirus mitigation efforts, like mask-wearing and the recent three-week pause on indoor dining.

Police with the Pittsburgh enforcement office visited 74 businesses and issued nine warnings and five notices of violation.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.

A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.