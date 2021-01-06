BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – After dozens of residents at the Brighton Rehab & Wellness Center in Beaver County died from COVID-19, lawyers are claiming the center is immune to any lawsuits.

The lawyers are claiming that healthcare providers are protected from any liability during a national health emergency.

This claim comes as they’re asking to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed against Brighton Rehab a few months ago.

They say they are shielded by what’s called the “Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act” – better known as PREP.

In March, the secretary of health and human services issued a declaration under this act, which guards healthcare facilities against liability when it comes to the handling of COIVD-19 unless there is misconduct.

Attorneys filed this motion in federal court on Monday.

In October, a lawsuit was filed against Brighton Rehab by multiple residents and their families.

Many of the residents mentioned the suit died.

The attorneys that filed the lawsuit say Brighton was reckless and did not follow precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The judge has ordered the plaintiffs to respond to the motion by January 25.