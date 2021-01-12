PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — A judge has denied bail for Koby Francis, who police say was handcuffed when he allegedly shot a McKeesport police officer three times with a gun police didn’t know he had, before fleeing to West Virginia.

The Tribune-Review reports that Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward Borkowski said Tuesday there were no conditions that could guarantee that 22-year-old Koby Lee Francis would appear in court.

The McKeesport resident was returned Friday to the Allegheny County Jail from Clarksburg, West Virginia.

He was on the run for nine days.

Francis was arraigned on charges including aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide, person not to possess a firearm, and flight to avoid apprehension trial or punishment as well as an escape charge.

Francis is accused of shooting McKeesport Police Officer Jerry Athans after being taken into custody on a PFA (Protection from Abuse Order) violation on Dec. 20.

Officer Athans was wounded three times, but has since been treated and released from the hospital.

According to court paperwork, Francis will have a preliminary hearing on Jan. 21.

