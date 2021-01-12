PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are concerns in our region after reports about planned protests leading up to Inauguration Day.

Pennsylvania State Police are working with local and federal agencies to prevent any repeat of last week. Less than a week ago, the U.S. Capitol Building turned into a battleground.

Since then, state police have been talking with agencies around Pennsylvania.

“Anybody who needs assistance knows how to get in contact, and we will provide any assistance we are able to,” state police spokesperson Corporal Brent Miller said.

RELATED STORIES:

State police are working with Pittsburgh police, and Miller said the state police can offer resources and assistance to the officers.

“Personnel on the ground, as well as our intelligence folks who analyze data,” Cpl. Miller said.

The Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center in Harrisburg works 24/7 to pass along tips, threats and information to law enforcement. It serves as a valuable resource to state police as troopers prepare for any situation over the next couple of weeks.

“The Pennsylvania State Police has the resources and the manpower to keep the Commonwealth residents safe,” Cpl. Miller said.

You are reminded if you see something to say something. State police passed along these resources to report something:

See Something, Send Something app

1-888–292-1919 for acts of terrorism

for acts of terrorism Tips@pa.gov for tips to state police

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said any charges for anyone that gets out of hand is at the discretion of police, but the office sent a list of possible charges. It includes rioting, disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.

The Allegheny County police’s superintendent says officers are monitoring the situation as well, and they continue to talk with local, state, and federal partners. He was not able to provide any specific preparations by the department.

The Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General provided this statement to KDKA:

“My office is working in close coordination with the Pennsylvania Capitol Police and Pennsylvania State Police to ensure the safety of our Capitol and commonwealth facilities. As law enforcement, we must be aware, be prepared, collaborate and share resources, including intel,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.