MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – A man who pleaded guilty in connection with a fight and shooting at the Monroeville Mall has been sentenced.

During a remote hearing Thursday, a judge sentenced Brandon Noel to prison. He’ll spend 2 1/2 to 5 years in the state penitentiary plus 7 years probation.

Noel entered a guilty plea in November last year for the April 2019 brawl. In exchange for the plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office withdrew all other charges, including attempted homicide.

Authorities said two groups of males began fighting at the Monroeville Mall in April 2019, and the fight spilled outside. They allege Noel pulled a gun and about 14 shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.

The mall was placed on lockdown and later evacuated. Bullet holes were found in a Macy’s department store entrance door and shell casings were outside.

The shooting wasn’t the only incident of gunfire at the Monroeville Mall in recent years.

In September 2019, two men were charged after shots were fired in the parking lot outside a movie theater. In October of last year, a 20-year-old was killed in a shooting outside the Party City store at the mall.

