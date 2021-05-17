GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The trial for former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez will get underway on Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Vazquez is accused of having sexual relations with an underage girl in 2017.

The former Pirates pitcher is facing numerous chargers, not just here in Pennsylvania, but also in Florida.

Vazquez has been in the Westmoreland County Jail since his arrest in September 2019, accused of having a sexual relationship with a girl in Scottsdale, beginning when she was just 13 years old.

He’s also accused off exchanging sexually explicit cell phone videos and messages with her.

The girl, who now lives in Florida, is set to testify in the trial, according to court documents.

Vazquez allegedly began his relationship with her in 2017 and maintained it until 2019.

It was an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida that said Vazquez and the girl met at PNC Park.

Vazquez denies the allegation.

Stay with KDKA for more developing details and full coverage of the upcoming trial.