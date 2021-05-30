By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An afternoon of shopping on Saturday turned into a terrifying ordeal when thousands of people rushed for cover after a fight between teens at Ross Park Mall led to gunfire.

Two 17-year-olds were taken into custody by police following the incident.

Overnight, KDKA’s news crew captured officers escorting the teens away from the Ross Township Police Department.

#BREAKING: First look at two juveniles arrested in connection with the fight & possible gunfire Saturday at Ross Park Mall. Three handguns were recovered from the suspects. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Zu201l8taP — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) May 30, 2021

Their faces have been blurred due to their age.

Police tell KDKA the juveniles will be charged as such and cannot say if they were linked to the shots being fired inside of the mall at this time.

Ross Township Police believe a total of six people were involved in a fight inside the mall near Guest Services.

Police are now relying on cell phone video showing what happened.

Witnesses told police they heard around three shots, but officers will search for shell casings open the mall floor to confirm that information.

Despite the chaos, no one wound up injured in the fight or while racing out of the mall to safety.

Shoppers who spoke to KDKA say they were relieved to have safely made it out of the building.

Ross Township Police are now pleading with Simon Properties to install security cameras.

Police say they are at a tactical and investigative disadvantage because Simon won’t install cameras.

Instead, police will rely on the big box store’s surveillance cameras and information from eyewitnesses.

KDKA has reached out to Simon to inquire about the camera issue, but have not yet heard back from them.

