WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — A Senate investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has found broad government, military and law enforcement missteps before the attack.

The bipartisan review found a breakdown within multiple intelligence agencies and a lack of training and preparation for Capitol Police officers who were quickly overwhelmed by the rioters.

Numerous Pennsylvanians and those from the Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania region were arrested and/or are facing charges stemming from the attacks on the Capitol.

The Senate report released Tuesday is the first bipartisan look at the insurrection.

It recommends giving the Capitol Police chief more authority, giving better equipment to law enforcement and streamlining intelligence gathering.

USCP Response to the U.S. Senate Capitol Attack Report: https://t.co/hBlHBXoMrH pic.twitter.com/j9WOJFnDRi — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) June 8, 2021

In response to the report being released, the Capitol Police said in a statement that they, “nor the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, Metropolitan Police or our other law enforcement partners knew thousands of rioters were planning to attack the U.S. Capitol. The known intelligence simply didn’t support that conclusion.”

The report does not delve into the root causes of the attack, including the role played by former President Donald Trump.

