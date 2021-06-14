PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The third victim in the deadly crash that took place in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood has been identified.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man inside the vehicle that crashed into the building as 50-year-old Ronald Morgan, of McKeesport.

Read more:

It’s unclear if he was the driver of the vehicle or just how many people were inside that vehicle at the time of the crash.

Biomat USA has confirmed with KDKA that two of the victims were employees.

It was a chaotic scene on Saturday when a car barreled 200 feet into the veiling around 11:30 a.m.

The crash ignited a fire that quickly spread throughout the building.

First responders were busy rescuing people who were trapped inside, so they weren’t able to get the flames under control for hours.

It wasn’t until around 3:30 p.m. that afternoon that they were able to pull the vehicle from the building.

The other two victims were identified as Parveena Abdul and Laura Meneskie.

Read more:

Several other people were injured in the crash, including a paramedics and two firefighters who needed to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the crash has been not been released.

Pittsburgh Police are continuing to investigate.