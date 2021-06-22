CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Lindsay Ward, Local News, Local TV, Robert Bowers, Tree of Life, Tree Of Life Synagogue Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A federal judge has made a decision after Robert Bowers and his legal team made a request in the Tree of Life mass shooting case.

On Monday, a judge denied a defense motion to produce evidence that the government monitored Bowers’ online activity prior to the shooting that killed 11 people.

According to the Tribune-Review, the judge ruled that the information was irrelevant.

It was back in March when Bowers’ attorneys filed a motion asking for federal prosecutors to turn over any evidence that the government had monitored his activities months before the shooting.

They say that information could be used as a mitigating circumstance if his case goes to the penalty phase.

If the case does move in that direction, the government will then have to present aggravating factors that support its argument that Bowers should be sentenced to death.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Bowers researched Dor Hadash online and shared his animosity towards Jewish people on Gab.com.