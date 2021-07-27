WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — A Congressional investigation into the January 6th attack on Capitol Hill will begin this morning.
The first hearing comes over six months after a crowd stormed into the U.S. Capitol.
The committee is focused on getting to the bottom of the day’s security failures — but Republicans are already calling the committee a sham.
In the first public hearing, the first witnesses will be four police officers who were on duty at the U.S Capitol on January 6.
The officers are expected to testify about their efforts to maintain order while Congress certified the results of the 2020 Presidential election.
A number of Pennsylvania residents and those local to the area have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack.
The committee includes seven Democrats and two Republicans.
Minority leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew all five GOP nominees after Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. She ended up appointing Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
Committee members say they intend to follow the evidence wherever it leads them — and may even try to get testimony from former President Donald Trump.
This process will not be a quick and easy one, as the investigation is expected to take several months to complete.