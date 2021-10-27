PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is a day Pittsburgh will never forget, marking three years since 11 lives were lost in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history.

On Oct. 27, 2018, a normal Saturday in Squirrel Hill became an unimaginable nightmare when a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 people and injuring several others.

Now, three years later, we pause to remember and reflect in spirit and action.

An official commemoration ceremony will take place on Wednesday in Schenley Park. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald are expected to be in attendance.

Last year, ceremonies to commemorate the lives lost in the attack were held virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More on Wednesday’s ceremony that will honor, remember, and reflect on the lives lost three years ago.

‘I Can’t Believe It’s Been Three Years:’ Community Prepares To Remember, Reflect On Tree Of Life Shooting

A Look Back At Oct. 27, 2018

Pittsburgh’s darkest day began as a rainy and dreary October morning like any other in the fall — but the world’s eyes would soon turn to Squirrel Hill, as unthinkable hatred shattered one of the city’s most peaceful neighborhoods.

Eleven worshippers were shot and killed inside the Synagogue, as they attended services at each of the three congregations in the building — Tree of Life, New Light, and Dor Hadash.

Later that evening, it was the young people of Squirrel Hill, students from Taylor Allderdice High School who brought the community together to begin the long process of healing, one which continues today.

WATCH: Just Stop The Hate, Thousands Attend Vigil

The streets of Mister Rogers’ neighborhood filled with mourners wanting to pray, sing, cry and remember the lives lost and the lives forever impacted by the terror that rang out earlier that same day.

Remembering The Victims

WATCH: Remember, Repair, Together

Thirteen worshippers were shot. Two of the thirteen survived the mass shooting three years ago.

Watch as KDKA’s Ken Rice sits down with Dan Leger and Andrea Wedner as they remember the lives lost that tragic day.

The Future For Tree Of Life

Three years after the attack, the synagogue remains closed to the public.

Architect Daniel Libeskind has been chosen to design the future of the site, as a memorial space will be created at Tree of Life.

Libeskind was behind the master plan for the World Trade Center site after 9/11 and he also designed the Jewish Museum in Berlin.

The congregation wants the building to be used as a place of worship again, as well as a place for people to learn about confronting hate.

The sanctuary will be renovated while other parts of the campus will be demolished.

There is no timetable for when the project will be completed.

MORE REMEMBRANCES:

