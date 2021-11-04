By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Eric Kortz, suspected of shooting and killing postal worker Louis Vignone, could be facing the death penalty.
An indictment has been filed after input from a federal grand jury.
In the indictment, Kortz faces two counts: Murder of an Employee of the United States and Use and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence (Murder) and Possessing a Firearm in Furtherance Thereof.
These counts could mean that if convicted, Kortz could be facing the death penalty or life imprisonment on both counts.
KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports that Kortz is not hiring an attorney and will be represented by a public defender.
His arraignment will be on November 10 at 2 p.m. over video conference.