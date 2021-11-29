PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The purchase of the Pittsburgh Penguins is close to being complete.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a formal announcement of the sale is expected today.

It is reported that the Fenway Sports Group has a purchasing agent to take over the team.

The Post-Gazette says that current owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle will retain minority stakes in the team.

The Fenway Sports Group currently owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and Roush Fenway Racing.

There are no details of the sale yet, but some experts predict the team could be sold for $700 million to $900 million.

The Fenway Sports Group is valued around $7 billion.

There would still be a few hurdles to complete before it’s a done deal, including the National Hockey League approving the deal.

The Post-Gazette reports that the deal would also include ownership of PPG Paints Arena and development rights to the old Civic Arena site.

The Sports and Exhibition Authority must approve that transaction, as well.

Stay with KDKA for more developments to this story throughout the day and on our later newscasts this afternoon and this evening.