PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a victory Tuesday in Pittsburgh after Ben Roethlisberger took the field for one last time at Heinz Field.

It was an emotional night at Heinz Field on Monday night as Steeler Nation gathered for Roethlisberger’s last appearance in front of the home fans.

Just about this time last year, everyone was wondering if Big Ben was going to hang it up following the Steelers’ devastating playoff loss to Cleveland.

In the end, Roethlisberger came back for one last run.

The season certainly hasn’t gone the way the Steelers wanted, but Monday night was one game to put all of that aside — and give Big Ben and Steelers fans a chance to celebrate his career with the black and gold.

Earlier in the week, Roethlisberger said this was likely going to be his last start at Heinz Field in front of the home fans.

Hours before the game, fans were arriving and Heinz Field was buzzing as the Steelers faithful recognized what it meant to see Ben one more time at home.

Once again, the Steelers played the Cleveland Browns and it was an old-fashioned AFC North divisional battle.

The game remained close for all four quarters until the Steelers put it away late, winning the contest 26-14 — and that’s when the emotions hit. Roethlisberger took one more knee to seal the win. Once again, there were tears, but this time, they were tears of joy.

“Probably not the way you wanted it, other than win. That’s the story of my career.

“I’m just so thankful for the fans.

After his on-field interview at the end of the game, Roethlisberger then took time to soak it all in.

💛 🖤 Ben Roethlisberger took a moment on the bench before leaving the field after possibly his last game at Heinz Field. https://t.co/QpGXN0mqW1 pic.twitter.com/Kh5gNjSAIB — KDKA (@KDKA) January 4, 2022

The fans stayed well after the final whistle to cheer on the man who led their team for almost two decades.

Big Ben high-fived fans while taking a victory lap around Heinz Field before meeting his family near the tunnel.

Nothing like sharing these special moments with the family. 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/xDFBvGU8JE — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 4, 2022

Roethlisberger still has at least one last game for the Steelers this coming Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens, and if several pieces fall into places, he could be playing in the playoffs.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is set to address the media later today 12:00 noon for his weekly press conference.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story and in our later newscasts.