By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Frick Park is closed to the public indefinitely after the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed yesterday, according to Citiparks.

The closure also includes the lower park trails.

Crews and the National Safety Transportation Board are on the scene cleaning up and investigating this morning.

Officials say that the site of the collapse is still unstable and could be dangerous for people if they were in the park.

People are observed near the collapse site will be cited by police.