By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Frick Park is closed to the public indefinitely after the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed yesterday, according to Citiparks.

RELATED STORIES

Frick Park is CLOSED until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/X6OjeERc42 — CitiParks: Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation (@CitiParks) January 29, 2022

The closure also includes the lower park trails.

ALERT: Pittsburgh Public Safety is reminding people that the lower Frick Park trails are temporarily CLOSED to the public due to the bridge collapse. The area is still not secure in spots and @pghpolice will be forced to cite those who do not observe the barriers in place. pic.twitter.com/AthzRzlsYy — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 29, 2022

Crews and the National Safety Transportation Board are on the scene cleaning up and investigating this morning.

Officials say that the site of the collapse is still unstable and could be dangerous for people if they were in the park.

People are observed near the collapse site will be cited by police.