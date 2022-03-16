PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Port Authority’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has gone into effect, the residual effects could have impact on thousands of local students and their ability to get to school.
Pittsburgh Public leaders say they’re very aware of how this transit issue could impact the district.
Port Authority buses provide transportation to around 2,400 Pittsburgh Public students.
Now, the school system is encouraging families to use TripPlanner, an online Port Authority tool to find the quickest trips.
In a statement provided to KDKA, Pittsburgh Public says:
“Families should notify their school immediately if they find a trip cancellation directly impacts their child’s way to school. Students experiencing late arrivals due to trip cancellations will receive an excused tardy. Our Transportation Department is monitoring the impact of trip cancellations and is working with school leaders to identify any problem areas.”
With the Port Authority’s transit issues expected to be widespread, everybody, especially Pittsburgh Public students, should leave a little earlier in order to get where they need to be on time.
