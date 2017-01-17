HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots In AFC Championship | Antonio Brown Apology | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video "It's Disappointing" | Playoff Rally | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
Steelers’ Antonio Brown Issues Apology

January 17, 2017 11:32 PM
Filed Under: Antonio Brown, Facebook, Facebook Live, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Antonio Brown is issuing an apology for his social media live stream from the visiting locker room following last Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shortly after the Steelers’ 18-16 victory, Brown took to Facebook to broadcast live post-game from the locker room.

The video has caused quite a stir in the days since, and has been deleted.

The video was viewed more than a million times before being removed.

On Facebook Tuesday night, Brown posted this apology:

“First, I’d like to take this opportunity to say that I’m sorry for my actions and behavior after Sunday’s game.

“I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans.

“It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions.

“I’m sorry to them for letting it become a distraction and something that they’ve had to answer questions about while we’re preparing for a big game on Sunday.”

In the video, head coach Mike Tomlin can be heard addressing the team about their next opponent, the New England Patriots. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is also heard talking to the team.

On Tuesday, both Tomlin and Roethlisberger addressed situation.

Tomlin called Brown’s actions foolish, selfish and inconsiderate. Roethlisberger said he was “a little disappointed” and that the locker room is a sacred place for the players.

