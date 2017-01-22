HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Players, Fans Arrive In New England | More Steelers
Report: Sources Say Antonio Brown Has Marketing Deal With Facebook

January 22, 2017 11:17 AM
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown reportedly has a marketing deal with Facebook.

Sources tell NFL.com that Brown has a high six-figure marketing deal with Facebook. NFL.com then suggests that Brown’s controversial Facebook Live video after last Sunday’s game was not necessarily a spur-of-the-moment random event.

Brown started streaming live video on his Facebook page as he and the rest of the team were celebrating their victory against Kansas City in the locker room right after the game.

In the video, Coach Mike Tomlin could be heard using foul language while talking about the New England Patriots. The Facebook Live video was viewed more than a million times before it was removed from Brown’s page.

Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have both expressed disappointment with Brown for the video, and Brown later issued an apology.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown could face a fine for violating the NFL’s social media policy.

No punishment has been announced at this point.

