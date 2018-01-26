Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fans were sad to say goodbye to the Log Jammer at Kennywood last summer.
Now, the American Amusement Park Museum has posted some photos of the fan favorite ride being dismantled.
The ride closed down last fall after 42 years.
Fans endured long lines that final September weekend, as well as some issues that shut down the beloved water attraction.
But many riders were willing to wait for one last splash.
Kennywood has discussed a potential replacement ride with West Mifflin officials.
There was speculation last October that park officials are interested in building North America’s largest wooden roller coaster, something that would clearly attract enthusiasts from all over.