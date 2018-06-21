Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s attorney general has responded to the growing calls for his office to take over the investigation of a teenager who was shot and killed by police.

Antwon Rose, 17, was shot three times in the back by an East Pittsburgh police officer as he attempted to run away from a traffic stop.

On Thursday, community activists in Pittsburgh called on Attorney General Josh Shapiro to take control of the investigation.

“The Black Political Empowerment Project has worked on and advocated for what we call the Due Process Act, which would put all police-involved and deadly shootings in the hands of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office, which we feel would bring about a more objective pursuit of justice,” Tim Stevens said.

This afternoon, Shapiro issued a statement calling Rose’s death a “tragedy,” but that he doesn’t have jurisdiction to investigate at this time.

“The death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose is a tragedy,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “I hear the outrage of the people in East Pittsburgh. The case is being investigated by Allegheny County police and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office. Under Pennsylvania law, I do not have jurisdiction to investigate this matter unless I receive a referral from District Attorney Zappala. The loss of any young life is deeply painful, and I expect local law enforcement to give this the thorough investigation it.”

Rose was unarmed when he was shot.

He was a passenger in a car that matched the description of one that fled a shooting scene in North Braddock.

Police say they found two guns inside the car.

The police officer had been sworn into duty just hours before the shooting. That officer has now been placed on administrative leave.