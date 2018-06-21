Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The East Pittsburgh police officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose has been identified.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the officer is Michael Rosfeld.

According to sources, Rosfeld was hospitalized following the shooting but has since been released.

KDKA-TV previously learned that Rosfeld was only sworn in about 90 minutes before the fatal shooting, but he had been on duty in East Pittsburgh for three weeks and has been an officer elsewhere in the region since 2011.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police were initially called to Kirkpatrick Avenue in North Braddock for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police obtained information on a vehicle that was seen fleeing the scene, and a vehicle matching that description was pulled over in East Pittsburgh about 10 minutes later.

As an officer was taking the driver into custody, Rose and one other passenger got out and ran from the car. The officer opened fire on the fleeing passengers, striking Rose multiple times. Rose died from his injuries.

Police found two weapons inside the car. Rose did not have any weapons on his person when he was shot.

Rosfeld has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

