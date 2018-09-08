WEATHER ALERT:3 To 6 Inches Of Rain Expected Over Weekend, Flash Flood Watch Issued
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the favorite childhood park of rapper Mac Miller, sadness rained down near the slide he wrote about in happier times.

Rain and tears fell Saturday during a touching memorial at Frick Park’s Blue Slide playground, which was made famous in Miller’s debut album.

blue slide park mac miller I Wouldnt Be Who I Was Without Him: Fans Gather At Frick Park For Mac Miller Memorial

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

“I didn’t believe it. I’m still in denial. It’s very devastating to me,” fan Julia Silvester, of Wexford, said.

With heavy hearts, fans gathered to remember the 26-year-old rapper and Allderdice High School graduate. He was so beloved in his hometown, he was given the key to the city.

His death Friday of a suspected drug overdose stunned his fans.

Joe Silvester and his sisters related to his message.

“Very inspiring music, like always was trying to get people to be better and work past their problems,” Joe said.

“I just think he was so much different than everyone else, and that he was always positive and he was always trying to bring people up,” Mary Silvester said.

mac miller blue slide park I Wouldnt Be Who I Was Without Him: Fans Gather At Frick Park For Mac Miller Memorial

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Ryan Haynes, known around the city as DJ Afterthought, put together the tribute in Miller’s favorite park.

“He never stopped helping people. I mean, he helped me. I wouldn’t be who I was without him,” Haynes said.

Haynes has toured with Miller in the past.

“I talked to him not too long ago, and he was in pretty good spirits, so… I just think it’s just tough. I think there’s a conversation to be had about a lot of people we’ve been losing lately,” he said.

