PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First responders across the area received countless 911 calls about downed trees, sparking power lines, flooded basements and roads.

“It’s been one call after the next,” one Bethel Park firefighter said.

Buena Vista Volunteer Firefighters are pumping out a flooded basement on Rudolph Street in Elizabeth. They tell me calls are starting to come in and they’ll be out all night. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/q4FgtbiBTC — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) September 9, 2018

In Elizabeth, Buena Vista volunteer firefighters spent hours pumping out flooded basements of homes along the creek.

“For basements like this that are flooded, we just pump them out, but if we’re doing swift water rescue, we have the boats and all that,” said David Firda, Buena Vista Volunteer Firefighter.

Firda and Ben Desmond said they’ll go from one call to the next until the storm passes.

“We’re all volunteer, so we’re pretty much here and we won’t go back home until we’re done,” said Desmond.

In McKeesport, a crew member of McKeesport Public Works operated a front loader and pushed standing water off the roadway.

Water cascaded down the hillside and flooded West Fifth Avenue approaching the Mansfield Memorial Bridge.

In Bethel Park, firefighters checked out a smoking power transformer off of Bethel Church Road that knocked out power to most of the surrounding area.

“We started to hear a little bit of a rumble and we at first thought it was thunder and then it started to intensify,” said Patrick Flood, Bethel Park resident. “And we heard 3 different explosions and as the explosions took place the flames and the fireball were shooting like 30 or 40 feet up in the area.”

The explosions knocked out power in most of Bethel Park, including at South Hills Village Mall.

An electrical panel reportedly filled with water and started smoking at the mall an hour before. Firefighters tell KDKA that some shoppers reported being stuck inside elevators when the power went out.

Firefighters were called out in Millvale late Sunday afternoon because of minor flooding.

Watch Ralph Iannotti’s report —

Firefighters were pumping out the basement of Pamela’s Diner and the adjacent Lincoln Pharmacy because of water in the basements.

Firefighters pumping out flooded basements in Millvale after drenching rain. pic.twitter.com/k1phtQBWkg — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) September 9, 2018

The owners of a number of businesses and stores along North and Grant Avenues placed sandbags at their entrances to prevent water damage if sewers became clogged.

MaryJo Conner was watching Girty’s Run, a creek which caused major flooding just two months ago. She said and she and her neighbors are nervous, but so far Sunday, they’ve been spared any flooding damage.

In White Oak, the mayor issued a disaster declaration to allow sanitary sewers to be pumped out after flooding caused sewage to back up into homes.