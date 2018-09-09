Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Parkway East “bathtub” will close early Monday morning due to expected flooding.

PennDOT announced Sunday night that the section of westbound I-376 will close to traffic around 2 a.m. Monday, although it could close earlier in the event of faster rising levels of water.

All traffic approaching the “bathtub” between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge will be detoured.

The following detour will be posted:

• From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp

• Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

• Bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

• End detour

The 10th Street Bypass was also closed late Sunday afternoon due to anticipated flooding.

