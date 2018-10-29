Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The second suspect in a triple homicide in New Castle is in custody.

The New Castle Police Department said on Facebook on Monday afternoon that 19-year-old Anthony Lavon Cooper Jr. had been arrested by the United States Marshals Service in Detroit.

Cooper was wanted on three counts of homicide in connection to the murders of 10-year-old Amariah Emery, 31-year-old Nichole Pumphrey and 30-year-old Lawrence Cannon.

The three were found dead on Oct. 16 on the first floor of Pumphrey’s home on West North Street. All three had been shot. Police believe the shooting happened sometime on the night of Oct. 15.

Cooper, 19-year-old Steven Procopio and 41-year-old Jody Hammer were all questioned by police on Oct. 16 and released. Police arrested Procopio on Oct. 17 and charged him with three counts of criminal homicide.

RELATED STORIES:

According to a criminal complaint, Procopio said Cooper was the one who shot the victims.

When police went back to talk to Cooper on Oct. 17, they learned he had possibly taken a bus to Michigan.

In their Facebook post, the New Castle Police Department extended their thanks to the United States Marshals Service and their law enforcement partners in Michigan for their hard work during the search for Cooper.

Cooper will be extradited back to New Castle to face prosecution.