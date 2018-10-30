Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first funeral services will be held today for victims of Saturday’s synagogue shooting in Squirrel Hill.

Eleven people were killed, when a gunman entered the Tree of Life Synagogue just as services were beginning and started shooting.

The victims range in age from 54 to 97 and include a pair of brothers and a married couple.

Visitation and services will be held Tuesday morning for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal at the Rodef Shalom Temple in Oakland.

Cecil, 59, was known as the “Honorary Mayor of Squirrel Hill” and was a devoted and active member of the Tree of Life Synagogue.

David, 54, was employed by Goodwill Industries and took pride in being a hard worker.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and services start at noon.

Funeral services will also be held today for 66-year-old Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz. That service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh in Squirrel Hill.

Some of his patients say Rabinowitz was the kind of doctor who gave you his cellphone number in case you needed him after hours.

People have been placing flowers outside his office in Bloomfield.

Funeral services for 71-year-old Daniel Stein, a devoted grandfather, are also expected to take place today.

Those arrangements have not been released due to it being a private, family-only event.

Services for other victims will be taking place throughout the week.