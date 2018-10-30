  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Local TV, Synagogue Shooting, Tree of Life Synagogue

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first funeral services will be held today for victims of Saturday’s synagogue shooting in Squirrel Hill.

Eleven people were killed, when a gunman entered the Tree of Life Synagogue just as services were beginning and started shooting.

The victims range in age from 54 to 97 and include a pair of brothers and a married couple.

cecil rosenthal good First Funeral Services To Be Held For Victims Of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Cecil Rosenthal (Photo Provided)

Visitation and services will be held Tuesday morning for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal at the Rodef Shalom Temple in Oakland.

Cecil, 59, was known as the “Honorary Mayor of Squirrel Hill” and was a devoted and active member of the Tree of Life Synagogue.

David, 54, was employed by Goodwill Industries and took pride in being a hard worker.

RELATED LINKS:

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and services start at noon.

Funeral services will also be held today for 66-year-old Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz. That service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh in Squirrel Hill.

jerry rabinowitz First Funeral Services To Be Held For Victims Of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Jerry Rabinowitz (Photo Provided)

Some of his patients say Rabinowitz was the kind of doctor who gave you his cellphone number in case you needed him after hours.

People have been placing flowers outside his office in Bloomfield.

daniel stein First Funeral Services To Be Held For Victims Of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Daniel Stein (Photos Provided)

Funeral services for 71-year-old Daniel Stein, a devoted grandfather, are also expected to take place today.

Those arrangements have not been released due to it being a private, family-only event.

Services for other victims will be taking place throughout the week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s