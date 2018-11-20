  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bob Allen, Butler County, Local TV, Power Outages, Winter Storm

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews are making progress restoring electricity in Butler County, but several hundred homes are still in the dark, almost a week after a winter storm knocked down trees and power lines.

Generators are being used to power some utilities in Middlesex Township.

Others have cut wood to fuel fireplaces to keep their families warm.

butler county power restoration Butler Co. Residents Still In The Dark Now Making Alternate Thanksgiving Plans

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

RELATED LINKS:

Meanwhile, some have started making alternate plans for Thanksgiving.

“Had to empty our refrigerators and freezers out, and you don’t know if you can stock up, but thank goodness we’re going to my nephew’s house for Thanksgiving. That sort of takes some of the pressure off,” said Butler County resident John Prato.

Hundreds of linemen continue to work 16-hour shifts in order to replace all of the downed lines.

They’re hoping to be done by Thanksgiving, but are prepared to stay through the holiday if needed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s