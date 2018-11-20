Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews are making progress restoring electricity in Butler County, but several hundred homes are still in the dark, almost a week after a winter storm knocked down trees and power lines.

Generators are being used to power some utilities in Middlesex Township.

Others have cut wood to fuel fireplaces to keep their families warm.

Meanwhile, some have started making alternate plans for Thanksgiving.

“Had to empty our refrigerators and freezers out, and you don’t know if you can stock up, but thank goodness we’re going to my nephew’s house for Thanksgiving. That sort of takes some of the pressure off,” said Butler County resident John Prato.

Hundreds of linemen continue to work 16-hour shifts in order to replace all of the downed lines.

They’re hoping to be done by Thanksgiving, but are prepared to stay through the holiday if needed.