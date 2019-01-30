Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA (KDKA) — While Super Bowl preparations are underway in Atlanta, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is asking for his teammate to return to the team next season.

JuJu spoke with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport during the RapSheet & Friends podcast Wednesday to give his feelings about the Antonio Brown situation that has been escalating over the past month via social media and interviews with Steelers players and staff.

Last week at the Pro Bowl, JuJu already said that he wanted Brown to return to the team, but he also said that he had not heard back from his teammate after reaching out to him.

Wednesday on radio row, JuJu reaffirmed that he wanted Brown back in the locker room in 2019.

“I really don’t have control of that,” Smith-Schuster said. “In my dream world that I have, I would have Le’Veon Bell as a running back with James Conner, I would have AB stay on the other side and we would win the Super Bowl with the guys that we have.”

A link to a section of the podcast is below.

#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster dropped by RapSheet & Friends & weighed in on Antonio Brown: “For me, it’s more like, ‘Let's keep the guys on the team and let’s win the Super Bowl.' Let’s stop all the bull****.” Full deal later on the pod, but a clip: https://t.co/dkXgQjr19w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2019

The Steelers have reportedly been shopping Brown following the events at the end of the season. Tuesday, NBC’s Peter King said that the team might not be happy with the return that teams are offering. No potential movement will take place until the NFL offseason get fully underway in March.