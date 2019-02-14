



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Antonio Brown situation continues to unfold in the weeks leading up to the new league season, some insight into the Steelers plans are coming to light.

Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback reports that Pittsburgh will be very picky if the team decides to dump Brown to another team.

“What does Antonio Brown’s cryptic tweet mean? @AlbertBreer breaks down everything that he knows about the situation, including that the WR hasn’t talked to any member of the Steelers’ brass since the end of the season.”

What does Antonio Brown's cryptic tweet mean? @AlbertBreer breaks down everything that he knows about the situation, including that the WR hasn't talked to any member of the Steelers' brass since the end of the season https://t.co/8NN8pfnRDA pic.twitter.com/viDTCRJl6Z — The MMQB (@theMMQB) February 14, 2019

According to Breer, Brown has still not personally spoken to anyone from the Steelers front office or coaching staff since the final week of the regular season. Breer does say that Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus has been talking with team officials.

Meanwhile, Breer reports that the Steelers are not listening to trade offers from any team in the AFC North, or the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh is willing to listen to the 27 other teams in the league.

The report also says the Steelers trading Brown is not guaranteed, as the trade market value may be too low for the Steelers to give the receiver up.

Additionally, Brown’s agent has submitted multiple requests for a trade from the team, the most recent example was the good-bye sendoff to Steelers fans earlier in the week.

The entire article can be read on Sports Illustrated’s MMQB Page.