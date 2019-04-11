FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
Filed Under:Gun Legislation, Local TV, Mayor Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh City Council, Pittsburgh News, Stephen Zappala


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — District Attorney Stephen Zappala says he can’t approve private criminal complaints on the city’s new gun control legislation just yet.

The complaints name Mayor Bill Peduto and six City Council members who voted in favor of the legislation.

They claim the new gun laws are in violation of state law and a person’s constitutional rights.

Zappala says, however, that he can’t legally approve any complaints concerning legislation that has not yet taken effect.

Two components of the legislation will take effect in June, and a third component will take effect in August.

“Therefore, the office will not be considering any such complaints until such time as someone is legally cited,” the statement concluded.

