



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New footage has been released from a second body cam of the incident involving Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner arguing with a police officer in a Detroit Hotel, provided by Wagner’s press officer.

“You know I’m an attorney as well, I do know my rights,” Wagner can be heard saying in the new footage.

Wagner and her husband Khari Mosley’s attorney Tom Fitzpatrick believe this footage, coupled with Judge Giles throwing out half of the prosecution’s case, will be enough to vindicate them.

“The State of Michigan could not reach a burden of proof concerning any type of criminal intent on Wagner’s part,” Fitzpatrick said.

During yesterday’s hearing, Judge Giles saw the video of Chelsa being woken up from a deep sleep and coming to the hotel door, and dismissed one charge.

The initial officer’s body cam footage shows the argument between the officers, Wagner and Mosley.

When officers try to enter Wagner’s hotel room, Wagner repeatedly says, “No! Excuse me. This is my hotel room.”

The remaining charge against Wagner involves the interaction between Wagner and Officer Witcher at the elevator, of which partial video from the other officer’s body cam , was also reviewed in court.

Wagner will stand trial for resisting and obstructing the police, a felony. She’ll be arraigned April 25.

If Wagner is convicted of a felony, Pennsylvania law would forbid her from serving.

Mosley is charged with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

