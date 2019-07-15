Filed Under:Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner, Chelsa Wagner, Detroit, Jon Delano, Khari Mosley, Local TV, Michigan, Pittsburgh News


DETROIT, Michigan (KDKA) — The husband of Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner took the stand in his own defense Monday in a Detroit courtroom.

Khari Mosley was found not guilty on all counts, announced Monday afternoon.

He was charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct for an incident at a hotel earlier this year.

Closing arguments began at 1:30 p.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Wagner will face trial on more serious charges in November.

She was arrested after confronting officers who were trying to remove Mosley from the hotel they were staying in after he lost his key card.

Prior to taking the stand, Mosley said he was optimistic.

“I feel good with how everything has gone at this point. To be honest, it’s a day I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time,” he said.

“[The] hotel basically created a false police report, and the police never really understood why they were there. So these will all come out, and I think these all will be even more clear as Khari tells it from his perspective and speaks directly to the jurors,” said Wager.

The couple says the case is taking a toll on them, and they thank those people who have offered their support.

