PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There was a song and a prayer for slain Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall.
Etta Perry and Nathella McCoy visited the memorial in front of the Zone One Police Station.
There, the flag remains at half-staff, a wreath with his picture is in front of the station, and another wreath covers the grill of his patrol vehicle.
Officer Calvin Hall was shot a week ago in Homewood and he died three days later from his wounds.
“He didn’t deserve to die, not like that,” said McCoy outside of the station.
Roberta Reese also joined Perry and McCoy to pay her respects.
“It was horrible, I mean they shot the guy in the back, it was horrible,” she said. “Got to do something about that.”
Etta Perry says she has a pregnant relative who survived with her baby after they were shot in the same area.
“This happens to Officer Hall, it’s got to stop,” she said. “The violence has got to stop. Put your guns down and pick up your bible.”
“I ask for comfort for the family at this time and I pray they catch who did it,” said McCoy.
Hall earned a good reputation over two years doing community policing in Northview Heights.
“We only live once and you took somebody’s family member and you took a good man, an officer that was doing good in the community,” said Perry.
Some people are visiting the memorial outside of Zone One on the Northside because they won’t be able to attend Tuesday’s funeral.
“We love you, Officer Hall, my name is Etta Perry and this is Nathella McCoy. Rest in peace.”
