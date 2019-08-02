  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they say is connected to an alleged burglary and attempted rape in Oakland.

Police say they issued a warrant on Friday for Robert Mitchell, a 30-year-old from Rankin. They say Mitchell was taken into custody by Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office last month on unrelated charges.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

They have now charged him with multiple crimes including burglary, criminal attempt rape, criminal attempt sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

He allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman while she was sleeping.

The woman told police that she struggled with him before he ran back out the back door.

WATCH: Surveillance video

Police say he also burglarized her place.

Police say he’s currently in Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

