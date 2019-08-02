



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they say is connected to an alleged burglary and attempted rape in Oakland.

Police say they issued a warrant on Friday for Robert Mitchell, a 30-year-old from Rankin. They say Mitchell was taken into custody by Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office last month on unrelated charges.

They have now charged him with multiple crimes including burglary, criminal attempt rape, criminal attempt sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

He allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman while she was sleeping.

The woman told police that she struggled with him before he ran back out the back door.

WATCH: Surveillance video



Police say he also burglarized her place.

Police say he’s currently in Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.