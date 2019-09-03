



MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The search continues for a 2-year-old girl missing since Saturday.

There have been new developments in the search for Nalani Johnson, including new focus areas, and the police are asking people to be on the lookout for a car seat that the kidnapped Johnson may have been in.

Everywhere you turn at the Blue Spruce Shopping Center in Murrysville, there are missing flyers for Nalani.

“It’s really nice of the community to see everyone stepping up and doing their part,” Alanna Gibson said on Tuesday.

Gibson works at the plaza and said she first found out about the kidnapping on social media.

“I just saw it all over Instagram,” Gibson said. “Then, I realized it was pretty close to home.”

Murrysville is just one area investigators are focusing on.

About a mile from the plaza, a Sheetz on William Penn Highway captured video Saturday of Sharena Nancy in her Toyota Yaris on the day Johnson was taken.

Authorities are hoping someone who happened to be at the Sheetz saw Nancy and comes forward with information.

Police shared the photo of a gray car seat they said it similar to the one Johnson was in when she was taken.

The authorities said when they stopped Nancy on Saturday evening, the car seat was nowhere to be found.

The criminal complaint reports that kidnapping suspect Nancy told investigators the girl’s father sold Johnson to someone else for $10,000, and Nancy was to drive the girl “20 minutes from a gas station in Monroeville along Route 22.”

Meanwhile, various search crews throughout Westmoreland County were busy Monday searching for Johnson.

“I know they picked this particular spot because of the waterway and how it goes over (Route) 22 and how the vehicle did travel the Route 22 corridor,” Watson Smith Jr. of the New Alexandria Fire Department said.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Johnson is asked to call the Allegheny County tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.