PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The trial date is set for the man who is accused of fatally shooting an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer.

The trial date for Christian Bey has been set for Dec. 12, though the date is subject to change.

Officer Calvin Hall was shot while off-duty in Homewood on July 14. He died in the hospital on July 17.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Officer determined Officer Hall died from gunshot wounds to his back and ruled his death a homicide.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said it will be seeking the death penalty against Bey.

Bey’s attorney, Carmen Robinson, filed a motion to prevent that from happening.

