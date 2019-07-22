



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a somber day in Oakland as the visitation for fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall is being held at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall.

Officer Hall was shot while off-duty last week in Homewood.

He spent several days in critical condition at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, but died last Wednesday from his injuries.

Police say Officer Hall was unarmed and off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Someone opened fire and shot him at close range three times in the back, reportedly as he was trying to break up a fight.

Chief Scott Schubert said there’s a lot of evidence that shows he was likely “acting under the color of the law” at the time of the shooting.

A person of interest is being questioned in connection to Hall’s death. Late last week, police detained Christian Bey on another violation while they interrogate him in relation to the Officer Hall murder.

Today’s visitation is scheduled from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. It is open to the public.

TOMORROW: Due to the funeral procession and proceedings for fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer, Calvin Hall, road and bridge closures will be in place starting at 8:30 a.m. The Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT advise commuters to avoid these areas. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/IsG6Wx4lFI — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) July 22, 2019

Officer Hall’s funeral is set for Tuesday, also at Soldiers & Sailors Hall, starting at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at the Homewood Cemetery.

