PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a somber day in Oakland as the visitation for fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall is being held at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall.

Officer Hall was shot while off-duty last week in Homewood.

(Photo Credit: Brenda Waters/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Brenda Waters/KDKA)

He spent several days in critical condition at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, but died last Wednesday from his injuries.

(Source: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say Officer Hall was unarmed and off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Someone opened fire and shot him at close range three times in the back, reportedly as he was trying to break up a fight.

Chief Scott Schubert said there’s a lot of evidence that shows he was likely “acting under the color of the law” at the time of the shooting.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A person of interest is being questioned in connection to Hall’s death. Late last week, police detained Christian Bey on another violation while they interrogate him in relation to the Officer Hall murder.

Today’s visitation is scheduled from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. It is open to the public.

Officer Hall’s funeral is set for Tuesday, also at Soldiers & Sailors Hall, starting at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at the Homewood Cemetery.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

